FORECAST: Heavy rain and storms blast back in late tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms arrive after midnight tonight, bringing periods of heavy rain

Rounds of storms continue through late Thursday

Weekend looking a bit drier, capping off 1-3″ of rainfall this week

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain and storms will arrive after midnight tonight as another wave of energy moves along the front that’s draped over Kentucky right now. Severe weather chances are very low given the overnight timing. We’ll be in the 70s Tuesday morning.

Widespread storms Tuesday morning will continue until mid afternoon. We’ll see some sunshine closer to dinnertime on Tuesday, but it’ll be too little too late to help spark any widespread, stronger storms for the evening. High on Tuesday will be in the 80s.

More storms will arrive after midnight Tuesday night, bringing another likely round of heavier rain Wednesday morning. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the 70s.

Wednesday is another day where the storm chance will be mostly confined to the morning hours, resulting in some dry time and warmer air in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s.

The unsettled weather continues through Thursday with more rounds of storms. By Friday the storm zone will shift southward, leaving us with a morning shower chance and clouds by afternoon. Rainfall totals from today through Friday will easily be in the 1″-3″ range.

The weekend is looking a little drier, but also cooler than average with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

