Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heavy rain and storms blast back in late tonight

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Storms arrive after midnight tonight, bringing periods of heavy rain
  • Rounds of storms continue through late Thursday
  • Weekend looking a bit drier, capping off 1-3″ of rainfall this week

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain and storms will arrive after midnight tonight as another wave of energy moves along the front that’s draped over Kentucky right now. Severe weather chances are very low given the overnight timing. We’ll be in the 70s Tuesday morning.

Widespread storms Tuesday morning will continue until mid afternoon. We’ll see some sunshine closer to dinnertime on Tuesday, but it’ll be too little too late to help spark any widespread, stronger storms for the evening. High on Tuesday will be in the 80s.

More storms will arrive after midnight Tuesday night, bringing another likely round of heavier rain Wednesday morning. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the 70s.

Wednesday is another day where the storm chance will be mostly confined to the morning hours, resulting in some dry time and warmer air in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s.

The unsettled weather continues through Thursday with more rounds of storms. By Friday the storm zone will shift southward, leaving us with a morning shower chance and clouds by afternoon. Rainfall totals from today through Friday will easily be in the 1″-3″ range.

The weekend is looking a little drier, but also cooler than average with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, July 25, 2022

Most Read

Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 performing burnouts
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified
Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
All lanes are blocked on I-64 westbound near Pee Wee Reese Road.
TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-64 due to crash

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, July 25, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/21
StormTalk!
Goode Weather Blog 7/20
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/19