FORECAST: Rounds of rain through the end of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOODING: This week’s rain may cause localized flooding issues

TUESDAY’S STORMS: Some afternoon storms could become strong/severe; damaging winds are the main threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain pushes south early this morning, leaving behind cloudy skies. Additional showers or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, especially in areas south of I-64. The rain and clouds will limit highs to the 80s.

This evening will be cloudy before more showers and thunderstorms push into the region late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Lows fall into the 60s in most spots.

Rounds of rain are expected Tuesday morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High top out in the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow. Some thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon may be strong with gusty winds as a threat. Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday evening, become more widespread overnight into Wednesday morning.

Even more rounds of rain are expected through Friday before a cold front moves through. Keep a close eye on the forecast.

