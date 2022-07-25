Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

JCPS reinstates universal masking policy 2 weeks from start of school year

It’s unclear whether the masking will continue into the school year.
Masks are required in all JCPS buildings as of Monday.
Masks are required in all JCPS buildings as of Monday.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools implemented a masking policy on Friday requiring all students, faculty and staff to be masked inside school buildings.

The policy went into effect Monday after the latest numbers from the Kentucky Board of Public Health in regard to Jefferson County.

The district said it’s following the same guidance it always has.

”JCPS has to consider the needs of all students and families,” the district’s health manager, Dr. Eva Stone said.

JCPS said the policy is about keeping kids in the classroom.

The Kentucky Kids Matter Coalition, which includes a Facebook group with over 35,000 people, said they “do not approve of universal masking.” They added, however, that they “respect the decision(s) that individuals choose for their family.”

Stone said parents should understand where the district is coming from.

“The CDC has developed guidance for schools,” Stone said. “We’re simply implementing the guidance that has been developed.”

If the numbers go down, students could return to school without a mask on, but that remains unclear.

Students are scheduled to return to school on Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 performing burnouts
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified
Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
A Louisville adult entertainment facility, Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and...
Louisville nightspot damaged by fire

Latest News

At least three vehicles were involved.
John Harper Highway reopens after 3-vehicle crash in Bullitt County
Metro Council president says illegal street racing happening with officer shortage
A Louisville adult entertainment facility, Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and...
Louisville nightspot damaged by fire
Initial reports stated that a woman was shot and the suspect ran from the scene.
Victim in hospital after shooting in the Portland neighborhood