JCPS reinstates universal masking policy 2 weeks from start of school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools implemented a masking policy on Friday requiring all students, faculty and staff to be masked inside school buildings.

The policy went into effect Monday after the latest numbers from the Kentucky Board of Public Health in regard to Jefferson County.

The district said it’s following the same guidance it always has.

”JCPS has to consider the needs of all students and families,” the district’s health manager, Dr. Eva Stone said.

JCPS said the policy is about keeping kids in the classroom.

The Kentucky Kids Matter Coalition, which includes a Facebook group with over 35,000 people, said they “do not approve of universal masking.” They added, however, that they “respect the decision(s) that individuals choose for their family.”

Stone said parents should understand where the district is coming from.

“The CDC has developed guidance for schools,” Stone said. “We’re simply implementing the guidance that has been developed.”

If the numbers go down, students could return to school without a mask on, but that remains unclear.

Students are scheduled to return to school on Aug. 10.

