John Harper Highway reopens after 3-vehicle crash in Bullitt County
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County officers are working a multi-vehicle crash that shut down John Harper Highway Monday afternoon.
Dispatchers said the crash happened before 3 p.m. on John Harper Highway and Morningside Drive. At least three vehicles were involved.
The highway reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m. after crews cleared the scene.
No other information was provided.
This story may be updated.
