John Harper Highway reopens after 3-vehicle crash in Bullitt County

At least three vehicles were involved.
At least three vehicles were involved.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County officers are working a multi-vehicle crash that shut down John Harper Highway Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the crash happened before 3 p.m. on John Harper Highway and Morningside Drive. At least three vehicles were involved.

The highway reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m. after crews cleared the scene.

No other information was provided.

This story may be updated.

