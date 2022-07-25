Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Kentucky’s Lt. Governor named in leadership role in National Lieutenant Governor’s Association

Jacqueline Coleman Kentucky's Lt. Governor
Jacqueline Coleman Kentucky's Lt. Governor(Commonwealth of Kentucky)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s second in command will continue on in a leadership role with a national organization.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was re-nominated as a South Region at Large Member of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) at the organization’s annual meeting Monday.

Coleman was selected by a bipartisan vote of lieutenant governors across the country and her service begins immediately. She will serve through August 2023.

“As part of leadership, I have a role in directing the organization’s support of STEM education and I am happy to say we will soon announce we’ve brought a Lieutenant Governors’ STEM Scholarship for Schools to a school in Kentucky,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said in a news release. “The most recent meeting also covered information on 988 implementation, crisis management, innovative housing finance policy, workforce and the economy.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 performing burnouts
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified
Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
A Louisville adult entertainment facility, Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and...
Louisville nightspot damaged by fire

Latest News

LaTodd Allen is charged with murder, assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession...
Man arrested, charged for deadly shooting in Portland neighborhood
JCPS said the policy is about keeping kids in the classroom.
JCPS reinstates universal masking policy 2 weeks from start of school year
The UofL Health Brown Cancer Center is honoring a former patient who redefined hope during...
‘Hope Bells’ initiative honors former Brown Cancer Center patient, ‘Hope Scarves’ founder
The judge learned of accusations that the suspects’ friends and family members have been...
Teenage murder suspects tried as adults scolded for alleged harassment
Lawmakers listened to four hours of testimony Monday, and will hear at least three more hours...
Abortion debate begins in Indiana special session