Louisville nightspot damaged by fire

A Louisville adult entertainment facility, Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and...
A Louisville adult entertainment facility, Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave., was heavily damaged by fire on during the early morning hours of July 25, 2022.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning fire has caused extensive damage to an adult entertainment facility in the South Louisville neighborhood.

Louisville firefighters were called to Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave., around 5:45 a.m.

MetroSafe said everyone inside got out safely.

Fire crews were using multiple streams to bring the fire under control.

No cause has been given.

This story will be updated.

