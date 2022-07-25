Louisville nightspot damaged by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning fire has caused extensive damage to an adult entertainment facility in the South Louisville neighborhood.

Louisville firefighters were called to Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave., around 5:45 a.m.

MetroSafe said everyone inside got out safely.

Fire crews were using multiple streams to bring the fire under control.

No cause has been given.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.