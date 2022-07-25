Louisville organization helps crash victim’s brother cope with grief, rebuild his life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday marks two weeks since the chaos in Shawnee Park.

A wanted man, Herbert Lee, running from police at the Dirt Bowl. Lee is accused of shooting an officer in his vest before officers shoot and arrest him.

Lee is now facing federal charges, but this isn’t Lee’s first run in with the law.

In 2008, Lee was driving a stolen car, running away from police when he crashed into a tree killing his four teen passengers.

One of them was Aaron Shields.

That crash sent shockwaves through the city and changed families forever.

Aaron’s twin brother shared how he used his grief to turn his life around and rebuild the city he grew up in.

An old woodshop in Smoketown is where Andrew Shields cuts his teeth and grinds his gears. It’s also where he counts his blessings.

“My sanctuary. This is my happy place,” Shields said. “When I come in here, I’m in the trend. I’m in the zone. This is my second home in here.”

Andrew is a five-year veteran of Youth Build Louisville, an organization that helps 16 to 24-year-olds find and learn a trade. Building a better city, one cut at a time.

But this successful carpenter and now teacher also credits this organization for saving his life.

“This is meant for me, you know what I mean. This is where I’m supposed to be at,” Shields said.

In 2008, Andrew was just 15 when his brother was killed in a car accident. At the time, Herbert Lee was 16 and giving three others a ride home. Lee was speeding from police and crashed the stolen car he was driving into a tree.

A crash with deadly and life changing impacts.

“It feels like half of my heart is cut out cause I just can’t believe my brother is gone and it’s just not right,” Shields said.

A blow that drove Shields into depression. He tried college at WKU but couldn’t seem to move forward.

“I had started doing syrup and sleeping pills like real heavy, to kind of sleep all of my days away,” Shields said. “And I used to sit in the bed and I used to think, ‘Is this what he wants me to do,’ right? Is this what he wants me to do, just lay in the bed and sleep my days away. While he was here, he was my role model. AlI want to do is follow suit the way he would do it.”

That meant it was time for him to come home back to Louisville.

Some friends recommended Youth Build and he gave the program a shot. It’s where he finally built his path to success.

He tried carpentry and caught on quickly. Almost too quickly to be coincidence.

“Awhile back, me and my mom we were talking and we were going through all his old stuff,” Shields said. “And he has an old resume and it said he wanted to be an architect. That right there it brought tears to me, you know what I mean. Just to see that and then I’m doing this, it’s kind of like he’s just moving my hands.”

Andrew’s twin brother, working through him. The architect and the builder; helping change the city for the better.

“Without Youth Build I don’t know where I’d be, man. You know,” Shields said. “Just knowing that and seeing where I’m at now, it makes me proud. It makes me proud.”

Andrew says his goal over the next five years is to continue teaching at Youth Build and ultimately open up his own custom creations shop.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.