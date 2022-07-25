Officials identify 20-year-old pregnant woman killed in St. Denis shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 20-year-old that was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday night.

Around 9:00 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 3200 block of Melody Acres Lane on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found Darriona Jones shot. She was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

LMPD officials confirmed on Monday that Jones was pregnant.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

