Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Suspended Southern Indiana judge resigns

Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana State Police on May 12, 2022 on domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Crawford County judge already under suspension has agreed to resign her position. In addition to resigning, Sabrina Bell is voluntarily surrendering her law license for 150 days and has agreed not to seek or accept a future judicial office in Indiana.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, a seven-member commission which investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges, investigated allegations of misconduct made against Bell. The commission could have filed formal disciplinary charges, but the rules also allow the commission to accept an agreement.

Bell was suspended in May 2022 by the Indiana Supreme Court after felony criminal charges were filed against her by a special prosecutor in connection with an April 12 domestic dispute. According to a probable cause affidavit, sheriff’s deputies were called to Bell’s home after ex-husband claimed that while he was there to pick up their three kids for a scheduled visit Bell started an argument with him, in front of their children and hit in the face with her hand.

Bell, who was running to keep her position as Crawford County Circuit Court judge, withdrew from the Indiana primary election in late April. Her candidacy was defeated in the primary by her challenger, Justin Mills, who won with 81% of the vote.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 performing burnouts
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified
Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
All lanes are blocked on I-64 westbound near Pee Wee Reese Road.
TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-64 due to crash

Latest News

Ronald Tyler, 55, of Shepherdsville, was charged with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with...
Ky. parole officer federally indicted, accused of sexually assaulting women under his supervision
The state of Indiana has a new program encouraging kids to get caught up on their shots ahead...
Indiana offering back-to-school vaccinations
Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban
The letter comes one day after Senate Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday that would...
ACLU: More than 200 Indiana businesses sign letter in support of abortion access