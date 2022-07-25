Suspended Southern Indiana judge resigns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Crawford County judge already under suspension has agreed to resign her position. In addition to resigning, Sabrina Bell is voluntarily surrendering her law license for 150 days and has agreed not to seek or accept a future judicial office in Indiana.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, a seven-member commission which investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges, investigated allegations of misconduct made against Bell. The commission could have filed formal disciplinary charges, but the rules also allow the commission to accept an agreement.

Bell was suspended in May 2022 by the Indiana Supreme Court after felony criminal charges were filed against her by a special prosecutor in connection with an April 12 domestic dispute. According to a probable cause affidavit, sheriff’s deputies were called to Bell’s home after ex-husband claimed that while he was there to pick up their three kids for a scheduled visit Bell started an argument with him, in front of their children and hit in the face with her hand.

Bell, who was running to keep her position as Crawford County Circuit Court judge, withdrew from the Indiana primary election in late April. Her candidacy was defeated in the primary by her challenger, Justin Mills, who won with 81% of the vote.

