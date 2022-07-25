Contact Troubleshooters
Advertisement

Teenage murder suspects tried as adults scolded for alleged harassment

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teenagers accused of murdering a 19-year-old man in downtown Louisville back in July 2020 will be tried as adults.

The shooting happened around July 2 around 11:30 a.m. while 19-year-old Devon Robinson waited at a bus stop at South 5th and West Liberty Street.

Police said that’s when suspects D’Montray Rox, Traymont Beaumont, Amontre Easton and Kelvonnie Harris beat Robinson before fatally shooting him.

Rox and Beaumont were 14 and 15 years old at the time. Easton and Harris were 18 and 19 years old when it happened.

During a hearing Monday, all four suspects appeared before Circuit Court Judge McKay Chauvin. 

Chauvin learned of accusations that the suspects’ friends and family members have been harassing the victim’s family despite a no-contact order.

The judge explained that the order also extends to anyone acting on the defendant’s behalf.

“I can’t imagine a world where anyone thought that was a good idea, or would think that was a good idea,” Chauvin said. “But maybe I just see the world differently. If it happens, there will be consequences and they will be swift and sure and draconian in scope. Don’t test me. Are we clear?”

Chauvin added he will not hesitate to send people to jail if they are in fact violating the court’s order and interfering with the fairness of a trial.

“Anybody that does anything less likely will suffer the consequences,” Chauvin said. “I will put you in jail. Do not test me. I’m not kidding.”

The suspect’s attorneys said they were not aware of the latest accusations and whether their clients had anything to do with it. They all agreed to speak to their clients about the issue.

The next hearing on the case is scheduled for Aug. 22.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

