TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 lane closures set for Tuesday in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Bullitt County can expect delays and lane closures on Tuesday while crews work on I-65 repairs.

In a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, cable barrier and guardrail repairs are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on I-65 North near Exit 105 for KY 61 at Lebanon Junction.

The right lane of I-65 North will be closed until crews move to the left lane for repairs.

Once finished, crews will switch to the left lane of I-65 South at Exit 105.

KYTC said the work should finish no later than 4 p.m and advise drivers to heed signage and use caution while moving through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work could change due to weather or other unforeseen delays that occur.

For the latest traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, click or tap here.

