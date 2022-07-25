Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 lane closures set for Tuesday in Bullitt County

Lane Closure
Lane Closure(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Bullitt County can expect delays and lane closures on Tuesday while crews work on I-65 repairs.

In a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, cable barrier and guardrail repairs are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on I-65 North near Exit 105 for KY 61 at Lebanon Junction.

The right lane of I-65 North will be closed until crews move to the left lane for repairs.

Once finished, crews will switch to the left lane of I-65 South at Exit 105.

KYTC said the work should finish no later than 4 p.m and advise drivers to heed signage and use caution while moving through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work could change due to weather or other unforeseen delays that occur.

For the latest traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 performing burnouts
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified
Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
A Louisville adult entertainment facility, Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and...
Louisville nightspot damaged by fire

Latest News

All lanes of I-71 North at mile marker 13 are now reopened after a serious accident.
TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-71 after accident
Traffic was blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction for...
All lanes on I-65 near Elizabethtown reopened after semi crash
Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near...
Box truck driver killed in rollover accident on I-64 East near Hurstbourne
A flatbed truck hauling vehicles overturned on the ramp from I-65 North and South to eastbound...
Ramps from I-65 to I-64 East reopen after crash