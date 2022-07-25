Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Victim in hospital after shooting in the Portland neighborhood

Initial reports stated that a woman was shot and the suspect ran from the scene.
Initial reports stated that a woman was shot and the suspect ran from the scene.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting Sunday in the Portland neighborhood.

According to LMPD, the call came in around 10:30p.m. of a report of shooting at the Boone’s Marathon at N 22nd Street and Lytle Street. Initial reports stated that a woman was shot and the suspect ran from the scene.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim in the parking lot conscious and alert. She was taken to UofL for treatment.

There were no other injuries and there are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified
A child has died in the hospital after being rescued from a pool by Louisville Metro Police...
Officials identify 5-year-old who died at hospital after being rescued from pool
Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 performing burnouts
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street.
Officials identify woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting; 2 others injured

Latest News

Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
Andrew Shields shares how he used his grief to turn his life around and rebuild the city he...
Louisville organization helps crash victim’s brother cope with grief, rebuild his life
Officers found one woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.
Woman dead after shooting in St. Dennis neighborhood
Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend