Victim in hospital after shooting in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting Sunday in the Portland neighborhood.

According to LMPD, the call came in around 10:30p.m. of a report of shooting at the Boone’s Marathon at N 22nd Street and Lytle Street. Initial reports stated that a woman was shot and the suspect ran from the scene.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim in the parking lot conscious and alert. She was taken to UofL for treatment.

There were no other injuries and there are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

