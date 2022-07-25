Contact Troubleshooters
Woman dead after shooting in St. Dennis neighborhood

Officers found one woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.
Officers found one woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to LMPD, the call came in around 9:00p.m. for a report of shooting on the 3200 block of Melody Acres Lane. Officers found one woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to UofL where she was later pronounced dead.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

