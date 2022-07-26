21-year-old arrested, accused of killing pregnant woman in St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after a pregnant woman was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday night.

Calls came in around 9:00 p.m. to respond to the 3200 block of Melody Acres Lane on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found Darriona Jones , 20, shot. She was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

LMPD officials confirmed on Monday that Jones was pregnant.

Devin Minor, 21, was arrested and charged with murder, fetal homicide, and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

