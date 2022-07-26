Bystanders recall moment when stolen truck crashed into Seneca Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Seneca Park normally looks peaceful with people walking around or heading to the basketball or tennis courts, the sight of a crashed pickup truck on Monday afternoon made people do a double take.

Around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, Louisville Metro Police said a stolen pickup truck with three suspects inside crashed near the golf course following an attempted traffic stop.

While details on what happened are light, people in the area said they saw the three people take off running after the crash.

Witnesses said one of the individuals was seen tossing out a gun.

Over social media, people said roads were blocked near the park with a police helicopter soaring overhead.

Metro Council representative Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said she was glad the three individuals were taken into custody quickly by police.

“I know when things like this happen they can seem really shocking to the public and they draw a lot of attention,” Chambers Armstrong said.

Jean Souleymane Sambou was charged with receiving stolen property in relation to the incident. The other two suspects involved were juveniles.

Residents in the area of the park were reminded of incidents back in April, where golfers’ items were stolen out of their cars in the parking lot while they were teeing up on the course.

Chambers Armstrong said despite these incidents, people should still feel safe when visiting the park.

“It is still really safe, people should feel safe going to the park,” Cassie Armstrong said. “I take my kids to the park all the time. I understand that when things like this happen it makes people feel unsafe, but the numbers show that we are very much headed in the right direction.”

Sambou is scheduled back in court on Thursday.

