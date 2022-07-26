Fairdale man arrested for alleged sexual assault while working as ‘maintenance man’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Fairdale man is facing sexual assault charges after police say he groped a woman inside her home.

According to an arrest report, Isais Flores Dominquez, 58, was working as a maintenance man inside a home in the 4900 block of Applegrove Lane.

A woman told police he was working next door at her neighbor’s house. When the neighbor went outside, Dominquez came into the woman’s home and pushed himself up against the woman, documents said.

Despite telling him to stop, Dominquez continued unwanted sexual contact with the woman.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Dominquez appeared in court on Tuesday. His bond was set at $20,000 full cash.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.