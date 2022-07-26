Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Break in the rain this evening; more rain to come Wednesday and Thursday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Flood Watch through 8 p.m. ET Wednesday
  • More storms Wednesday morning, another round on Thursday
  • Additional widespread 1-2″ rainfall amounts, isolated higher totals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storm chances will go up again overnight on Tuesday, with scattered storms erupting after midnight and widespread heavier rain blossoming closer to sunrise Wednesday. Lows will be in the 70s.

While some afternoon and evening storms are possible, most of the widespread rain will be during the morning and midday hours. Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday afternoon as the atmosphere recovers behind the morning rain-cooled air.

Scattered storms are possible Wednesday night, mainly in Kentucky, as lows drop into the 70s once again.

Thunderstorms will fire up once again near sunrise on Thursday, with rounds of heavy rain and storms continuing through the afternoon.

It appears we’ll dry out somewhat Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s.

Friday starts out with some scattered storm activity on the Kentucky side of the river, but it seems that Friday afternoon will be a bit drier thanks to the cold front creating our wet weather drifting south of our area.

Saturday looks like the driest day of the bunch for a while, but clouds and cooler air will stick around much of the day.

Storm chances go up again Sunday into Monday with another heat wave looming by mid next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Most Read

Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 performing burnouts
A Louisville adult entertainment facility, Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and...
Louisville nightspot damaged by fire
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Suspended Southern Indiana judge resigns
Officers found one woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.
Officials identify 20-year-old pregnant woman killed in St. Denis shooting

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, July 26, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/21
StormTalk!
Goode Weather Blog 7/20
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/19