FORECAST: Break in the rain this evening; more rain to come Wednesday and Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Flood Watch through 8 p.m. ET Wednesday

More storms Wednesday morning, another round on Thursday

Additional widespread 1-2″ rainfall amounts, isolated higher totals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storm chances will go up again overnight on Tuesday, with scattered storms erupting after midnight and widespread heavier rain blossoming closer to sunrise Wednesday. Lows will be in the 70s.

While some afternoon and evening storms are possible, most of the widespread rain will be during the morning and midday hours. Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday afternoon as the atmosphere recovers behind the morning rain-cooled air.

Scattered storms are possible Wednesday night, mainly in Kentucky, as lows drop into the 70s once again.

Thunderstorms will fire up once again near sunrise on Thursday, with rounds of heavy rain and storms continuing through the afternoon.

It appears we’ll dry out somewhat Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s.

Friday starts out with some scattered storm activity on the Kentucky side of the river, but it seems that Friday afternoon will be a bit drier thanks to the cold front creating our wet weather drifting south of our area.

Saturday looks like the driest day of the bunch for a while, but clouds and cooler air will stick around much of the day.

Storm chances go up again Sunday into Monday with another heat wave looming by mid next week.

