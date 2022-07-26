Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: More Rain, Heavy At Times, Early Wednesday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, July 26, 2022
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Flood Watch through 8PM ET Wednesday
  • More storms Wednesday morning, another round on Thursday
  • Somewhat drier and cooler for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will build back into the region overnight with showers and thunderstorms increasing into the early morning hours as the low level jet (winds aloft) increase.

This will allow for additional rainfall that could be heavy in places. Expect mild temps!

The bulk of the rain will once again fall during the morning and early afternoon hours on Wednesday.

While a chance will remain in the forecast during the afternoon - we should generally see a decrease during this time. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday night mainly in Kentucky as lows drop into the 70s once again.

Showers and thunderstorms look likely once again Thursday as a cold front finally passed through the region. This will elevate our chances late morning into the afternoon. Torrential downpours look possible for some, but not all.

Friday starts out with some scattered storm activity on the Kentucky side of the river, but it seems that Friday afternoon will be a bit drier thanks to the cold front creating our wet weather drifting south of our area.

Saturday looks like the driest day of the bunch for a while but clouds and cooler air will stick around much of the day.

Storm chances go up again Sunday into Monday with another heat wave looming by mid next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

