FORECAST: Rounds of rain through the afternoon

Rounds of rain may cause localized flooding concerns through the end of the week.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOODING: This week’s rain may cause localized flooding issues
  • WED STORMS: Some storms could become strong/severe; damaging winds are the main threat
  • WEEKEND: Trending drier at times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread rain continues this morning and lasts until mid-afternoon. Some clouds look to clear towards sunset. Highs today only max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

More showers and thunderstorms push into the region late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures fall into the low 70s by early Wednesday.

Thunderstorms remain likely Wednesday morning with scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Rain may be quite heavy at times. Highs tomorrow climb into the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Wednesday night as lows fall into the 60s and low 70s.

Even more rounds of rain are expected through Friday before a cold front moves through. Keep a close eye on the forecast.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
