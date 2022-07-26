FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH: for most of the region until 8 PM Wednesday

WEEKEND: Trending drier at times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread rain continues until mid-afternoon; we’ll watch rain push out the south through the late afternoon. Localized flooding is possible. Some clouds look to clear towards sunset. Highs today only max out in the upper 70s to near 80°.

After a relatively quiet evening, more showers and thunderstorms push into the region late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures fall into the low 70s by early Wednesday.

Thunderstorms remain likely Wednesday morning with scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Rain may be quite heavy at times. Highs tomorrow climb into the 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Wednesday night as lows fall into the 60s and low 70s.

Even more rounds of rain are expected through Friday before a cold front moves through. Keep a close eye on the forecast.

