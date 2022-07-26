Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville-area health departments lead effort for vaccinations at Ky. clinics

Health departments across the commonwealth are working to hold COVID-19 vaccine and booster...
Health departments across the commonwealth are working to hold COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics as cases rise.(Action News 5)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Health departments across the commonwealth are working to hold COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics as cases rise.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is working with several health-related organizations to keep people up-to-date on COVID vaccinations through the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza.

A total of 16 locations on July 29 and 30 will allow anyone aged 6 months or older to get their necessary vaccines.

Many of the locations will offer gift cards, provided by the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, to anyone who is eligible and receives a COVID vaccine or booster shot, according to the release.

The following locations are participating in the vaccination effort.

  • North Central District Health Department: 1020 Henry Clay St, Shelbyville, Ky. 40065
    • July 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Henry County Health Department: 75 Park Road, New Castle, Ky. 40050
    • July 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Shelby County Health Department: 615 11th Street, Shelbyville, Ky. 40065
    • July 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Spencer County Health Department: 88 Spears Drive, Taylorsville, Ky. 40071
    • July 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Trimble County Health Department: 138 Miller Lane, Bedford, Ky. 40006
    • July 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Lincoln Trail District Health Department and Save-Rite Pharmacy: 138 Miller Lane, Bedford, Ky. 40006
    • July 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For a full list of COVID vaccine locations taking part in the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 performing burnouts
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified
Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
A Louisville adult entertainment facility, Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and...
Louisville nightspot damaged by fire

Latest News

JCPS said the policy is about keeping kids in the classroom.
JCPS reinstates universal masking policy 2 weeks from start of school year
Masks are required in all JCPS buildings as of Monday.
JCPS reinstates universal masking policy 2 weeks from start of school year
Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of...
Health Minute: Experts stress importance of COVID boosters
The National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 3:30 p.m. that Kansas City International...
For first time since July 2018, Kansas City reaches 100 degrees