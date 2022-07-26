Louisville-area health departments lead effort for vaccinations at Ky. clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Health departments across the commonwealth are working to hold COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics as cases rise.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is working with several health-related organizations to keep people up-to-date on COVID vaccinations through the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza.

A total of 16 locations on July 29 and 30 will allow anyone aged 6 months or older to get their necessary vaccines.

Many of the locations will offer gift cards, provided by the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, to anyone who is eligible and receives a COVID vaccine or booster shot, according to the release.

The following locations are participating in the vaccination effort.

North Central District Health Department: 1020 Henry Clay St, Shelbyville, Ky. 40065 July 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Henry County Health Department: 75 Park Road, New Castle, Ky. 40050 July 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Shelby County Health Department: 615 11th Street, Shelbyville, Ky. 40065 July 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Spencer County Health Department: 88 Spears Drive, Taylorsville, Ky. 40071 July 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Trimble County Health Department: 138 Miller Lane, Bedford, Ky. 40006 July 29: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lincoln Trail District Health Department and Save-Rite Pharmacy: 138 Miller Lane, Bedford, Ky. 40006 July 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 30: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.



For a full list of COVID vaccine locations taking part in the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.