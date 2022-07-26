Louisville rapper Jack Harlow nominated for multiple MTV VMA awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native and hip hop artist Jack Harlow is one of the top contenders for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Harlow is up for a total of seven nominations for this year’s awards, where he is tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X.

Nominations for Harlow include Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for his song collaboration with Lil Nas X “Industry Baby.”

Harlow was previously nominated in the 2020 MTV VMAs for the Song of Summer award with “Whats Poppin,” losing to K-pop group Blackpink.

Voting is open to the public at MTV’s website. The 2022 MTV VMAs take place on Aug. 28 in Newark, New Jersey and can be seen on MTV.

