Man arrested, charged for deadly shooting in Portland neighborhood

LaTodd Allen is charged with murder, assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession...
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in the Portland neighborhood Friday night.

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Boone’s Marathon Gas Station in the 500 block of North 22nd Street, according to LMPD officials.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Lavonne Cooper of Louisville shot multiple times. She was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

A second victim was also taken to Jewish Hospital by private means after being shot in the arm.

Detectives were able to collect multiple surveillance videos showing the suspect shooting the victims and then fleeing the scene.

Officers arrested 44-year-old LaTodd Allen of Louisville. Allen was charged with murder, assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to the arrest report, Allen confessed to shooting both victims and getting rid of the weapon to avoid being found in relation to the investigation.

Allen is a convicted felon in Jefferson County.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

