Nelson County man charged after death investigation leads to suspected drug dealer

Michael Downs, 42, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of 37-year-old James Christopher Boone.(Nelson County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County man has been charged with manslaughter after a death investigation from a suspected overdose led deputies to the suspect accused of selling illegal drugs.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to an address on Leslie Clark Road, just off Holy Cross Road, in reference to a man’s death on Saturday.

Officials found 37-year-old James Christopher Boone inside one of the homes, where they determined Boone died of an overdose.

One of the detectives investigating the death was able to determine a suspect who sold the illegal drugs. Information was collected and a search warrant was obtained for 42-year-old Michael Downs.

On Monday, deputies worked with the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force to perform a search on a home on Edgewood Drive.

The sheriff’s office said while Downs was not located, officials collected evidence within the home.

Downs was later located after a Nelson County Sergeant performed a traffic stop in Bardstown on North 3rd Street.

Officials said Downs was taken to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, where he was interviewed by a detective.

Downs was charged with second-degree manslaughter for Boone’s death and was booked in Nelson County Jail.

Investigation is ongoing by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

