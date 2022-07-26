New comedy club heading to Fourth Street Live! this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourth Street Live! is adding another attraction that is sure to bring the laughs.

Laugh Louisville will open in Fall 2022 at Fourth Street Live on the location’s second level, according to an announcement made Tuesday.

The location will host top touring comedians and podcasts in addition to allowing rental space for corporate training, weddings and more.

Laugh Louisville owner and producer John Tobin and CEO Norm Laviolette previously produced live comedy under national venues such as Improve Asylum in Boston, Asylum NYC and Detroit House of Comedy.

“Now more than ever the world needs places where laughter and joy and just coming together happens,” Laviolette said in a release. “We are thrilled to be bringing laughter to the great city of Louisville! And feel free to correct us if our pronunciation is wrong, we have funny accents!”

An official launch date and upcoming acts will be announced at a later date.

More information on Laugh Louisville can be found at their website.

