Ramp closures scheduled at I-71/I-265 interchange delayed

I-Move Kentucky announced the project has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
I-Move Kentucky announced the project has been postponed and will be rescheduled.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPDATE: I-Move Kentucky announced the project has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Original story below:

Ramp closures will go into effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as ongoing work to widen I-71 and I-265 continues.

The following ramp closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday for paving:

  • Ramp from I-265 North to I-71 South
  • Ramp from I-265 South to I-71 South
  • Ramp from I-71 South to I-265 South

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and should expect delays.

The construction is part of the I-Move Kentucky project focused on making improvements to four major sections of I-265, I-71 and I-64 in Jefferson and Oldham counties. The project is scheduled to continue through 2023.

Work schedules may change due to weather or other unforeseen events, and drivers should be cautious when traveling through active work zones.

To stay up to date with the project, click or tap here.

