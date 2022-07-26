Contact Troubleshooters
Trial for man accused of killing former UofL cheerleader in rollover crash delayed

Jury selection was delayed Tuesday
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six years after a car rolled on an interstate on-ramp, killing a former University of Louisville cheerleader, the trial for the accused drunk driver faces another delay.

Bradley Caraway was charged with murder, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident after a rollover crash on the on-ramp between I-64 and I-265 in Aug. 2016 around 3 a.m. Shanae Moorman, 25,was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Moorman was a former UoL and Male High School cheerleader.

Caraway walked away and was found by police three hours later. Police said he appeared drunk, had no shoes or shirt on, and had signs of being involved in a traffic crash.

Six years later, Caraway’s trial has been delayed because there aren’t enough jurors and Moorman’s family is still waiting for justice in her case.

The court had planned to question 53 jurors Tuesday to find 14 who can sit on the jury. Too many couldn’t sit for a two-week trial, so 30 more jurors will be brought in Wednesday to try and fill out the jury.

Prosecutors asked the judge to let the jury hear Caraway’s DUI history.

In the final motions before trial, prosecutors made their final requests to the judge, wanting to show the jurors Caraway’s car in person.

Caraway’s defense lawyer objected and said the car has been moved multiple times, been involved in a police garage fire, and is no longer in reliable shape.

“A piece of evidence has to have some type of integrity to it,” defense lawyer David Lambertus said. “To go look at it now would be absolutely misleading to sort out this happened here, all these things have changed on it.”

Judge Ann Bailey Smith denied the request and said prosecutors can show pictures of the car instead.

“This case has been on the court’s docket for six years, to the week before asking for the jury to be taken outside to view it, I think is unnecessary,” Smith said.

“She wanted to introduce evidence of three prior DUI’s by the defendant,” prosecutor Andrew Daley said.

Smith denied the request, saying that can come up at sentencing if Caraway is convicted. Six years later, her family is still waiting for justice in Moorman’s case.

The judge says the trial may last two weeks. If convicted, Caraway faces at least 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

