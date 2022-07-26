Women file lawsuit against Clark County officials for accused sexual assault by male inmates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several women within the Clark County Jail have filed a civil rights lawsuit against Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, former jail officer David Lowe, and other unknown officers.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight women who allege they were sexually assaulted within the jail in Oct. 2021.

According to court documents, former Clark County jail officer David Lowe was working on Oct. 23 when he agreed to allow male inmates access to a key that gave them the ability to get inside the female inmates’ housing pod in exchange for $1,000.

Numerous inmates used the keys provided by Lowe. They are accused of raping, assaulting, harassing, threatening and intimidating the women involved in the lawsuit, as well as other women, for several hours leading into the following morning.

The women filed the suit as a result of significant physical and emotional injuries, violation of constitutional rights, and systematic failure of the jail staff to maintain adequate security and safety.

Documents said surveillance cameras captured multiple men entering the housing pods, covering their faces so they could not be identified and hurting dozens of victims for several hours.

The men yelled at the women and threatened to harm them if they called for help or pressed the emergency call button.

None of the jail officers on duty that night came to help the victims, according to court documents.

Following the incident, jailers are accused of revoking the women’s dark privileges and leaving the lights on for three days straight.

Jailers also placed the women on lockdown and were restricted to their pods and denied normal privileges. Documents said authorized personnel property of the women including pillows, blankets, and personal hygiene items were also confiscated.

This is the second civil lawsuit filed against the Clark County Jail as a result of this incident. Another group of victims previously filed a similar lawsuit against the Sheriff on June 21, 2022.

In Oct. 2021, Lowe was charged with felony aiding, inducing, or causing escape, misconduct, and trafficking. A federal lawsuit was filed on June 28 demanding a trial by jury.

Lowe’s trial is scheduled for Nov. 1, 2022

