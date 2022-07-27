Contact Troubleshooters
1 killed in secondary I-65 crash as police investigate initial crash

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A secondary crash that happened as a Louisville Metro police officer investigated the initial crash has claimed the life of one person and closed the interstate for five hours.

Just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was checking on a crash that happened on Interstate 65 North near Fern Valley Road. While the officer was checking on a vehicle off the side of the road, he saw a van heading north crash into an SUV that had been disabled in the earlier crash.

Three people in the van were taken to University Hospital. One of them, a passenger in the rear of the van, died from their injuries. LMPD said the other two occupants are expected to survive.

Investigators believe the van failed to see the disabled SUV in the center lane with its flashers on.

I-65 North was closed until 5 a.m. while the LMPD Traffic Unit processed the accident scene.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

