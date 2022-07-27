Bellamy Apartment tenants can stay through their leases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tenants of The Bellamy Louisville can now stay through the end of their leases.

The student-affiliated apartment complex was set to close on Tuesday but a ruling from a judge means that tenants can finish out their leases.

Property management company, Caliber Living, said the complex required the property to be unoccupied for safe renovation.

According to The Legal Aid Society, tenants were only given one month notice about the closure, and many people had recently moved in or resigned leases.

This recent ruling means that residents with a valid lease agreement with lease terms beyond the deadline to move out of the property can stay through the terms of their lease.

To reach out to the Legal Aid Society can call 502-584-1254 or click here for more information.

