Cabbage Patch hair-a-thon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Cabbage Patch Settlement House partnered up with local professional hair stylists Wednesday to provide back to school styles for children.

The Cabbage Patch Settlement House is a local non-profit that provides recreational, educational and family development to at-risk youth and their families.

According to Cabbage Patch officials, a lot of the young ladies struggle with their self-esteem since their hair is not styled. The Hair-a-thon is trying to bring back that self-esteem and get those children ready for the school year.

”When you look good, you feel good. So I knew that I was in a position to help them look good so they could feel good about themselves,” Behavoir Intervention Specialist, Micah Wilson said. “It plays out a lot in their behaviors. You know, they’ll bully other girls because they feel insecure about themselves so I figured why don’t we get everyone’s hair done? Why don’t we just make everyone look good so everyone can feel good because I want them to blossom.”

Jocelyn Golden, the owner of The Beauty Bar of Louisville, along with several of her stylists donated their time to help these young women look and feel their best.

