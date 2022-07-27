Contact Troubleshooters
Court filings show history of domestic violence between murder suspect and pregnant girlfriend

Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charged in the death of his child’s mother police continue to investigate 21-year-old Devin Minor, accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend Sunday night.

It happened on Melody Acres Lane in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Minor has a lengthy criminal history, including several charges for running away from police.

The latest charges, however, include murder and fetal homicide for the death of 20-year-old Darriona Jones and her unborn child.

Police confirmed the two were in a romantic relationship and court records show the two had a child together.

It’s unclear if Minor had any relation to the unborn child.

An arrest report cites an argument that ultimately led to the deadly interaction with family members outside the home that heard it happen.

At one point in their relationship, court documents show Jones filed a domestic violence order filed against Minor.

It was dismissed.

Prosecuting attorneys said Minor also served probated time for a domestic violence charge involving Jones.

One neighbor said it’s hard to comprehend what happened right next door in a usually quiet cul-de-sac.

“In every neighborhood, you’re going to always have a few problems,” said Garnella Garner. “Most of the time it’s nice and quiet.”

Another neighbor expressed concern that many women in Jones’s situation don’t know the resources available to them.

Here’s a start: anyone who fears for their safety in their relationship can call the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233.

There are local resources too.

The Center for Women and Families sent the following statement:

The Center for Women and Families is Kentuckiana’s domestic violence and rape crisis center. Our call center is available 24/7 at 1-844-237-2331 (or 1-844-BE-SAFE1) for people who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault, or their loved ones who want to learn how to support them. The Center can provide survivors with emergency housing, safety planning, counseling, advocacy in hospitals and the courtroom, and more. Learn more at www.thecenteronline.org.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

