FORECAST: More rounds of rain through tonight

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH through 8p.m. Wednesday
  • Storm chances increase overnight through Thursday morning
  • Cooler and drier into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another wave of showers and storms work through the area overnight. Some downpours could be on the heavier side which may lead to flooding of low lying or flood prone areas.

Remember, never drive through flooded roadways! Rain continues Thursday, while a few breaks are possible, rain will be heavy at times. We will continue to watch for localized flooding for areas who have already seen a good amount of rain.

Rain intensity looks to pick back up Thursday night with a 70% chance for most across the region. Showers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast Friday morning, however, drier weather takes over during the afternoon and evening.

After a drier trend this weekend, we’ll start to see a more active pattern unfold into next week. So far, it looks like Monday and Tuesday will be the wettest of the days. We’ll be keeping tabs on it!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

