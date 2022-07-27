FORECAST: Off and on showers and storms continue, Flood Watch in place

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH until 8 PM

RAIN CHANCES: Rounds of rain through Friday morning

WEEKEND: Trending drier Saturday with showers trying to return Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms will gradually wane after midday. This gives temperatures a chance to jump into the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and storms pick back up through the late afternoon and evening hours and will grow more widespread through the overnight hours.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to march through the region on Thursday. Rain may be heavy at times; localized flooding remains a concern.

Even more rounds of rain are expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows once again fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

