FORECAST: Rounds of rain may trigger localized flooding

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH until 8 PM

RAIN CHANCES: Rounds of rain through Friday morning

WEEKEND: Trending drier Saturday with showers trying to return Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered thunderstorms roll through during the morning; some storms may produce gusty winds. A lull in the rain is expected during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies as highs climb into the 80s.

Isolated evening downpours become more widespread overnight. Lows fall into the 70s overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to march through the region on Thursday. Rain may be heavy at times; localized flooding remains a concern. Even more rounds of rain are expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows once again fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

After dealing with additional showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, a cold front drives the last of the rain out of the region on Friday. Saturday looks dry before rain returns to start next week.

