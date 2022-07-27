Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rounds of rain may trigger localized flooding

We'll see even more rain in the forecast over the next 48 hours.
We'll see even more rain in the forecast over the next 48 hours.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH until 8 PM
  • RAIN CHANCES: Rounds of rain through Friday morning
  • WEEKEND: Trending drier Saturday with showers trying to return Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered thunderstorms roll through during the morning; some storms may produce gusty winds. A lull in the rain is expected during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies as highs climb into the 80s.

Isolated evening downpours become more widespread overnight. Lows fall into the 70s overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to march through the region on Thursday. Rain may be heavy at times; localized flooding remains a concern. Even more rounds of rain are expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows once again fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

After dealing with additional showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, a cold front drives the last of the rain out of the region on Friday. Saturday looks dry before rain returns to start next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

