FORECAST: Rounds of rain possible through early Friday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH: Along & South of Parkways until 11AM Thursday
  • Rain, heavy at times
  • Somewhat drier and cooler for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop overnight and linger into the morning rush. Rain could be heavy in places. Temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

Rounds of rainfall will continue Thursday morning, fading a bit around midday. We will continue to watch for localized flooding for areas who have already seen a good amount of rain.

Highs push into the low to mid 80s. A cold front moves through late Thursday into early Friday with a final push of steady showers and thunderstorms.

Morning showers will end with somewhat cooler and drier air arriving later in the day Friday. Highs will be pleasant in the lower 80s.

Saturday looks like the driest day of the bunch for a while but clouds and cooler air will stick around much of the day. Storm chances go up again Sunday into Monday with another heat wave looming by mid next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

