Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Fundraiser for the family of cyclist hit on Poplar Level Road

All the proceeds from the fundraiser will be going to the Green family.
All the proceeds from the fundraiser will be going to the Green family.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fundraiser was held on Wednesday for Nathan Green, the cyclist who was hit on Poplar Level Road.

Nathan Green has been in a coma since the accident and the community is joining forces to help the Green family while Nathan recovers.

The fundraiser was held at Siedenfaden’s on the corner of Vine and Breckenridge.

A couple dozen cyclists were in attendance and the Ridenfiden cycling team sold food for the community. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will be going to the Greene family.

Nathan was hit on June 30. His wrist, hand and both legs were broken. Three ribs were fractured, two vertebrae shattered, a brain injury and a brain bleed. He is still in a come and is fortunately expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Lee appeared before a judge Monday for a probable cause hearing, where LMPD Public...
Attorney: Cop shot at Dirt Bowl saved by cell phone, survived suspect’s ‘armor-piercing’ bullets
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
Devin Minor, 21, was arrested and charged with murder, fetal homicide, and intimidating a...
21-year-old arrested, accused of killing pregnant woman in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend

Latest News

Louisville Bats game kitten commotion
Kitten causes commotion at Louisville Bats game
Louisville Bat's game kitten commotion
Louisville Bat's game kitten commotion
The man appears to have been shot in the area of 1st and Oak Streets.
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Oak Street, coroner identifies victim
Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a man in Jeffersontown that happened just...
Two men arrested in Jeffersontown Christmas murder