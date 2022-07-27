Fundraiser for the family of cyclist hit on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fundraiser was held on Wednesday for Nathan Green, the cyclist who was hit on Poplar Level Road.

Nathan Green has been in a coma since the accident and the community is joining forces to help the Green family while Nathan recovers.

The fundraiser was held at Siedenfaden’s on the corner of Vine and Breckenridge.

A couple dozen cyclists were in attendance and the Ridenfiden cycling team sold food for the community. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will be going to the Greene family.

Nathan was hit on June 30. His wrist, hand and both legs were broken. Three ribs were fractured, two vertebrae shattered, a brain injury and a brain bleed. He is still in a come and is fortunately expected to survive.

