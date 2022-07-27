Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Beshear celebrates grand opening of Purem in Louisville

The new Purem is expected to create close to 250 jobs and will be the company’s seventh site in...
The new Purem is expected to create close to 250 jobs and will be the company’s seventh site in the United States.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear joined officials from Louisville and Purem by Eberspaecher Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the automotive supplier’s Louisville operation.

The new Purem is expected to create close to 250 jobs and will be the company’s seventh site in the United States.

Purem by Eberspaecher will occupy over 180,000 square feet of an existing 314,500-square-foot facility at 7001 Greenbelt Highway.

“Kentucky’s automotive industry continues to see incredible momentum and remains one of our state’s most important sectors,” Gov. Beshear said. “This can only happen because of companies such as Purem by Eberspaecher are committing to the commonwealth and our workforce. Today’s official opening is an incredible achievement not just for Eberspaecher, but for Louisville and our automotive sector statewide. I am thrilled to be here today to celebrate this exciting step and I look forward to Eberspaecher’s success for many years to come.”

Mayor Greg Fischer said he is thrilled not just for this project, but for the region as a whole as it continues to thrive in the automotive innovation industry.

“We are excited that Eberspaecher continues to invest and grow in Louisville with the addition of its Purem by Eberspaecher division,” Mayor Fischesaid. “This project builds upon our strong local automotive manufacturing and supplier industry, while also looking to the future of the industry – clean mobility. This announcement and other major projects like the Ford BlueOval SK Battery Park are positioning the Louisville region as a hub for automotive innovation.”

For more information on Purem by Eberspaecher, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

