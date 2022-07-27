Contact Troubleshooters
Groundbreaking ceremony for Ladies of Promise project

The project will provide safe, affordable housing and supportive care services in West...
The project will provide safe, affordable housing and supportive care services in West Louisville.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear and officials with Ladies of Promise Incorporated hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new project Wednesday.

The project will provide safe, affordable housing and supportive care services in West Louisville. It will be located in a previously undeveloped lot on the corner of 22nd Street and Main Street.

This new state-of-the-art facility will have 52 one and two-bedroom units.

Governor Andy Beshear thanked the leaders of Ladies of Promise and spoke about how this organization plays an important role in helping those who are working to better their lives.

And if you are here working on getting healthy, working on getting your life back on track, whether it’s the first try, the second try, the third try, the fifth try, the tenth try, as long as you’re trying, we are so proud of you,” Gov. Beshear said.

The resources are provided to anyone, so you do not have to live in West Louisville to visit Ladies of Promise to receive assistance.

To learn more about Ladies of Promise, click or tap here.

