JCPS band teacher celebrates 40 years of making music

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tim Gipson, the Percussion Instructor at Louisville Male Highschool, is celebrating 40 years of being involved in band camp.

Gipson said he has been in band since 1982, either as student or teacher.

Gipson said he first gravitated to band in 4th grade, then kept playing through high school before majoring in music education at Morehead State University.

“It’s always been in my life. My mom has always played music for me. So, it’s always been in my life and it’s something I just really enjoy doing,” Gipson said.

Gipson said has been teaching percussion at Louisville Male Highschool ever since. Gipson added he also teaches middle school music for Jefferson County Traditional Middle School, and is musical worship director at Little Flock Baptist Church.

”Everyone has heard about him. He is a nice guy. Everyone likes him,” Male High School Junior Parker Helton said. “He just knows what is going on. Whenever we have a part that he doesn’t like, he can just change it to something that just fits much better, sounds much better, just instantly on the spot.”

The band was practicing one of their formations Wednesday.

Helton said they have about two more practices before the school year starts. Their first competition is in in September.

Gipson said he is still friends on Facebook with many students he’s taught over the decades. He said he has even taught some of his students children.

”Some of them are continuing playing music and some of them don’t. But they come back and you can see that they learned something when you were here, you know. They got some type of comradery sense,” Gipson said.

Gipson said he has helped lead their winter percussion program, which has gone to the TriState Championship four times.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.