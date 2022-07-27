Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

KSP: Harrodsburg man arrested on assault charges after Marion County shooting

Edwin Riley, 45, has been arrested and lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center.
Edwin Riley, 45, has been arrested and lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center.(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Harrodsburg man has been arrested and charged with assault after police say he shot a man that is now in critical condition.

According to a KSP release, around 10:18 a.m. on Friday, Kentucky State Police troopers were called to respond to KY 337 after a man was shot in the Gravel Switch area.

Officers were able to identify Edwin Riley, 45, as the suspect. The man shot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Riley, who was believed to be with 31-year-old Chrissy Rogers of Lebanon. Rogers was also sought by KSP for questioning about the incident, the release said.

In a KSP release sent on Tuesday, officers arrested Riley, who is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

Rogers has also been found.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 performing burnouts
A Louisville adult entertainment facility, Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and...
Louisville nightspot damaged by fire
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Suspended Southern Indiana judge resigns
Officers found one woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.
Officials identify 20-year-old pregnant woman killed in St. Denis shooting

Latest News

UofL Health: Sleep hygiene encouraged as kids prepare to go back to school
Around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, Louisville Metro Police said a stolen pickup truck with three...
Bystanders recall moment when stolen truck crashed into Seneca Park
Once a gathering place for Black Louisville residents fighting segregation, the Quinn Chapel...
Historic Quinn Chapel takes step toward renovation, new purpose
Baptist Health Louisville announced it was named top hospital in the Metro and tied for #3 in...
Baptist Health Louisville named best hospital in Metro area by ‘US News & World Report’