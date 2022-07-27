KSP: Harrodsburg man arrested on assault charges after Marion County shooting

LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Harrodsburg man has been arrested and charged with assault after police say he shot a man that is now in critical condition.

According to a KSP release, around 10:18 a.m. on Friday, Kentucky State Police troopers were called to respond to KY 337 after a man was shot in the Gravel Switch area.

Officers were able to identify Edwin Riley, 45, as the suspect. The man shot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Riley, who was believed to be with 31-year-old Chrissy Rogers of Lebanon. Rogers was also sought by KSP for questioning about the incident, the release said.

In a KSP release sent on Tuesday, officers arrested Riley, who is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

Rogers has also been found.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.