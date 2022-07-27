LMPD looking for missing teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD’s Operation Return Home is looking for a missing teen.

According to LMPD, Anthony Rogalsky, 16, has been missing since July 23. He was last seen leaving his home on the 2800 block of Klondike Lane in the Buechel neighborhood.

He hasn’t been heard from for several days and his family fears he may need medical attention.

LMPD wants to ensure the safe return of this person. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

