Man accused of killing Ky. woman in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKYT) - The remains of a Frankfort woman were found in Florida and a man is charged with her murder.

According to the State Journal, Tara Deaton’s mother says she was killed in May in Walton County, Florida. She was living there for the last two years.

Earlier this month, deputies arrested 24-year-old Dagan Boring. The Journal says Boring reportedly admitted to beating Deaton before blacking out. He allegedly told deputies he strangled her to death.

The Journal says Boring led authorities to where he dumped Deaton’s body in a state forest.

He’s being held without bond.

