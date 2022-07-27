Man dies at hospital after shooting on Oak Street, coroner identifies victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after walking into UofL injured from an assault.

According to LMPD, around 8p.m. on July 10 officers were called to a walk in shooting victim at the hospital. The man appears to have been shot in the area of 1st and Oak Streets.

The man was in critical condition and was treated at UofL.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Martel Porter, 33, died due to blunt force injuries sustained from an assault near 1st and Oak Street.

There are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.