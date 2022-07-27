Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Nicholas Sandmann’s lawsuit against ABC, CBS, other national outlets dismissed

The former Covington Catholic student previously settled three other lawsuits.
Judge Dismisses Libel Lawsuits Filed By Covington Catholic Graduate
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Nicholas Sandmann’s libel lawsuits against ABC, CBS, Gannett, the New York Times, and Rolling Stone have been dismissed by a federal judge.

The lawsuits stem from an incident when Sandmann, a then 16-year-old Covington Catholic student, was participating in a March for Life at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. in January 2019.

Videos from the event gained national attention, particularly one showing Sandmann and Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March in D.C. that day.

The media outlets published stories that quoted or cited Phillips as claiming Sandmann “blocked” or “stopped [Phillips’] exit.”

Following the January 2019 incident in D.C., Sandmann filed lawsuits against ABC, CBS, CNN, Gannett (which owns the Cincinnati Enquirer’s parent company, USA Today), NBC, the New York Times, Rolling Stone, and the Washington Post.

Sandmann’s complaints argue Phillips’ statements were false and defamatory, meaning the companies acted negligently, recklessly and with actual malice in publishing them. That is, the companies allegedly could have determined the statements were false using the other videos and by relying on “reasonable journalistic care,” but did not.

Other videos later surfaced showing different angles of the interaction between Sandmann and Phillips.

In 2020, Sandmann settled his lawsuits against CNN, NBC Universal and the Washington Post. A dozen Covington Catholic students also attempted a lawsuit against CNN, NBC and the Washington Post. That suit was dismissed.

Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal.

The amounts from any of the three settlements have not been made public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Lee appeared before a judge Monday for a probable cause hearing, where LMPD Public...
Attorney: Cop shot at Dirt Bowl saved by cell phone, survived suspect’s ‘armor-piercing’ bullets
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
Devin Minor, 21, was arrested and charged with murder, fetal homicide, and intimidating a...
21-year-old arrested, accused of killing pregnant woman in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend

Latest News

Delmontray Burch, 17, was shot and killed on the 2500 block of Montgomery Street.
Victim name released in Portland neighborhood shooting
Gipson said he has been in band since 1982, either as student or teacher.
JCPS band teacher celebrates 40 years of making music
For many companies, the future includes workers back at the office along with those working...
WATCHING OUT FOR YOU: Top concerns for workers
He was last seen leaving his home on the 2800 block of Klondike Lane.
LMPD looking for missing teen
WATCHING OUT FOR YOU: Top concerns for workers
WATCHING OUT FOR YOU: Top concerns for workers