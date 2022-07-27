Contact Troubleshooters
Students return to class at Greater Clark County Schools

Students return to class at Greater Clark County Schools
Without a requirement to wear masks, students filled the halls at Jeffersonville High School on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year.(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools welcomed kids back to classrooms on Wednesday morning, making it the first district in WAVE Country to return.

GCCS is following CDC guidance when it comes to COVID-19. Masks are not required. Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for five days. They can return to school after that if they have no symptoms and they must wear masks for an additional five days.

“It seems like everyone is reemerging from COVID and I’m glad to be the first,” said Pam Hall, principal of Jeffersonville High School.

Hall said the school made some positive changes during the pandemic, including lunchtime in the gymnasium.

“Letting students sit in there listening to music. We also put in some TVs so we show rebroadcasts of ballgames, plays, things like that. So students seem to like that,” Hall said. “Also classroom practices of a hybrid of the traditional seating but then also with the group projects.”

New Albany-Floyd County Schools will return to class next on August 1.

The first day for Jefferson County Public Schools is August 10.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

