Two men arrested in Jeffersontown Christmas murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a man in Jeffersontown that happened just after Christmas in 2020.

Radwan Abdirahman, 23, and Abdulmalik Ali, 20, both of Louisville, were arrested July 26 on one count of complicity to murder and two counts of complicity to attempted murder.

The shooting happened around midnight on Dec. 27, 2020.

According to arrest warrants, Abdirahman, Ali and another person shot at three people inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Ramada Plaza, located at 1760 Plantside Drive in Jeffersontown. The victim, Madin Ali, 22, was shot in the head and killed.

A witness was able to identify Abdirahman as being inside the car and told police all three men were armed.

Jeffersontown police said Madin Ali knew all three of the attackers.

Not guilty pleas were entered for both of the suspects during their arraignment. Bond for Abdirahman was set at $1 million cash. If bond is posted, Abdirahman will be placed on home incarceration. Ali’s bond was set at $700,000 cash in total - $500,000 cash in this case and $200,000 for other cases he has pending in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Both men will be back in court on August 4.

J-Town Police said that the suspects had fled the country. Customs arrested two of them in Chicago, when their names were run for warrants.

”About a week or two ago, we got information that two of our suspects were re-entering the country through Chicago O’Hare Airport,” said Detective Daniel Goldberg from J-Town Police. “They were picked up.”

Goldberg said he’s been in touch with the victim’s family.

”I just got off the phone with my contact for the victim’s family, one of the brothers, and it feels great, they’re ecstatic,” Goldberg said.” But on the flipside, I still have a victim that’s deceased.”

Detectives said that they expect to arrest the third suspect.

”We still have one outstanding, that’s Muhammad Abdirahman,” Goldberg said. “He has an NCIC arrest warrant for murder still.”

“His day is coming, just like theirs did- they ran for awhile, and so, it’s coming.”

