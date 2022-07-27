Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Two men arrested in Jeffersontown Christmas murder

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Ramada Plaza on Plantside Drive.
By Brian Shlonsky
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a man in Jeffersontown that happened just after Christmas in 2020.

Radwan Abdirahman, 23, and Abdulmalik Ali, 20, both of Louisville, were arrested July 26 on one count of complicity to murder and two counts of complicity to attempted murder.

The shooting happened around midnight on Dec. 27, 2020.

According to arrest warrants, Abdirahman, Ali and another person shot at three people inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Ramada Plaza, located at 1760 Plantside Drive in Jeffersontown. The victim, Madin Ali, 22, was shot in the head and killed.

A witness was able to identify Abdirahman as being inside the car and told police all three men were armed.

Jeffersontown police said Madin Ali knew all three of the attackers.

Not guilty pleas were entered for both of the suspects during their arraignment. Bond for Abdirahman was set at $1 million cash. If bond is posted, Abdirahman will be placed on home incarceration. Ali’s bond was set at $700,000 cash in total - $500,000 cash in this case and $200,000 for other cases he has pending in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Both men will be back in court on August 4.

J-Town Police said that the suspects had fled the country. Customs arrested two of them in Chicago, when their names were run for warrants.

”About a week or two ago, we got information that two of our suspects were re-entering the country through Chicago O’Hare Airport,” said Detective Daniel Goldberg from J-Town Police. “They were picked up.”

Goldberg said he’s been in touch with the victim’s family.

”I just got off the phone with my contact for the victim’s family, one of the brothers, and it feels great, they’re ecstatic,” Goldberg said.” But on the flipside, I still have a victim that’s deceased.”

Detectives said that they expect to arrest the third suspect.

”We still have one outstanding, that’s Muhammad Abdirahman,” Goldberg said. “He has an NCIC arrest warrant for murder still.”

“His day is coming, just like theirs did- they ran for awhile, and so, it’s coming.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Lee appeared before a judge Monday for a probable cause hearing, where LMPD Public...
Attorney: Cop shot at Dirt Bowl saved by cell phone, survived suspect’s ‘armor-piercing’ bullets
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
Devin Minor, 21, was arrested and charged with murder, fetal homicide, and intimidating a...
21-year-old arrested, accused of killing pregnant woman in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend

Latest News

Court filings show history of domestic violence between murder suspect and pregnant
Court filings show history of domestic violence between murder suspect, pregnant girlfriend
Suspects arrested, arraigned in 2020 Jeffersontown homicide
Suspects arrested, arraigned in 2020 Jeffersontown homicide
The Cabbage Patch Settlement House partnered up with local professional hair stylists Wednesday...
Cabbage Patch Hair-a-thon helps students prepare for upcoming school year
Delmontray Burch, 17, was shot and killed on the 2500 block of Montgomery Street.
Victim name released in Portland neighborhood shooting