UofL Health: Sleep hygiene encouraged as kids prepare to go back to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the upcoming school year approaches, kids need to start getting back to bed on time.

Dr. Courtney Minor with University of Louisville Health said in order to go to bed earlier, try waking up earlier.

This will help motivate an earlier bedtime at night.

Other tips include making sure the bedroom is quiet, dark, relaxing and at a comfortable temperature.

Minor advised against having electronic devices in the bedroom and to avoid using those devices at least 30 minutes before bed.

”Uninterrupted sleep is really where growth hormone is secreted, especially in the second half of the night,” Minor said. “For children, as you can imagine, that is more and more important to promote natural development and growth. If the sleep is interrupted, you aren’t getting that optimal effect from growth hormone. We know memory consolidation happens in the second half of the night as well, so what they are learning every day at school, and even adults, what we’re learning on a day-to-day basis and trying to retain, sleep is crucial to maximize that capability too.”

Good sleep can also impact a child’s mood and function.

