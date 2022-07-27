Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

UofL Health: Sleep hygiene encouraged as kids prepare to go back to school

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the upcoming school year approaches, kids need to start getting back to bed on time.

Dr. Courtney Minor with University of Louisville Health said in order to go to bed earlier, try waking up earlier.

This will help motivate an earlier bedtime at night.

Other tips include making sure the bedroom is quiet, dark, relaxing and at a comfortable temperature.

Minor advised against having electronic devices in the bedroom and to avoid using those devices at least 30 minutes before bed.

”Uninterrupted sleep is really where growth hormone is secreted, especially in the second half of the night,” Minor said. “For children, as you can imagine, that is more and more important to promote natural development and growth. If the sleep is interrupted, you aren’t getting that optimal effect from growth hormone. We know memory consolidation happens in the second half of the night as well, so what they are learning every day at school, and even adults, what we’re learning on a day-to-day basis and trying to retain, sleep is crucial to maximize that capability too.”

Good sleep can also impact a child’s mood and function.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over...
Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend
Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 performing burnouts
A Louisville adult entertainment facility, Deja Vu, located at the corner of Taylor Blvd. and...
Louisville nightspot damaged by fire
Mugshot of Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell following her arrest by Indiana...
Suspended Southern Indiana judge resigns
Officers found one woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.
Officials identify 20-year-old pregnant woman killed in St. Denis shooting

Latest News

Edwin Riley, 45, has been arrested and lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center.
KSP: Harrodsburg man arrested on assault charges after Marion County shooting
Around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, Louisville Metro Police said a stolen pickup truck with three...
Bystanders recall moment when stolen truck crashed into Seneca Park
Once a gathering place for Black Louisville residents fighting segregation, the Quinn Chapel...
Historic Quinn Chapel takes step toward renovation, new purpose
Baptist Health Louisville announced it was named top hospital in the Metro and tied for #3 in...
Baptist Health Louisville named best hospital in Metro area by ‘US News & World Report’