Victim name released in Portland neighborhood shooting

Delmontray Burch, 17, was shot and killed on the 2500 block of Montgomery Street.
Delmontray Burch, 17, was shot and killed on the 2500 block of Montgomery Street.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 17-year-old shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood.

According to the release, Delmontray Burch, 17, was shot and killed on the 2500 block of Montgomery Street.

No arrests have been made at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

