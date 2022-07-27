Victim name released in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 17-year-old shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood.

According to the release, Delmontray Burch, 17, was shot and killed on the 2500 block of Montgomery Street.

No arrests have been made at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

