‘We don’t want that stigma:’ Car Club Presidents speak out against weekend street racing on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few days after people were seen on video doing donuts and racing on the Watterson Expressway, car club presidents are speaking out against what happened.

“[I saw] like 30 videos, like 60 texts about the whole expressway thing,” Fonz Brown said. “[People were] asking, ‘what’s up, what are we doing?’ I got calls from LMPD.”

Brown started the car club Louisville MoPar Muscle back in 2016 as a way to bring people together. He’s backed away to focus on other projects, but is still connected to the city’s car club scene. He told WAVE News what he saw over the weekend was disappointing.

“It was kind of not productive at all,” he said.

John Garfield saw the videos as well. He’s the president of the MoPar Savages Car Club.

The videos of what happened on the I-264 upset him so much, that he wrote a post on Facebook which starts with the phrase ‘Do Stupid Stuff, Get Stupid Attention.’

“If it’s my guys out there doing it, then go ahead and pull your club logos, pull your stickers and go find somebody else to hang out with,” Garfield said. “If you get caught on tape, and somebody sees you doing that stuff, you’re done. You’re not with us anymore, because we don’t want to have that stigma.”

Both Brown and Garfield provided a strong push back, because of the reputation they have built in the community.

Their car clubs have hosted several events to raise money for community organizations, including the Home of the Innocents.

“It irritates me because my guys are not out doing that kind of stuff, my guys and girls,” Garfield said. “We’re like a family-organized club. They’re really putting a target on everybody that drives any kind of sports car. They’re putting a target on everyone’s back.”

“[There are] a lot of car clubs and a lot of people that really give back and want to do this right,” Brown said.

Brown told WAVE News he plans to meet with members of LMPD in the coming days to establish a location where car clubs can race and show off their vehicles without threatening the public. He suggested charging a fee, similar to a cover, and donating the money to a local nonprofit.

“They need a location, that’s just the bottom line,” Brown said. “They got some bad apples, but they got a lot of good apples.”

Others in Louisville, including the Metro Council President David James, have spoken out against the alleged street racing. To see his statements, click here.

